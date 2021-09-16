Speed limit measure likely to be implemented next year yet – Mandaue City dad

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — An ordinance setting different speed limits for all vehicles passing along Mandaue City’s roads will likely be implemented next year yet.

This developed after Mandaue City Councilor Jimmy Lumpas, who sponsored the proposed ordinance, since the P2 million budget for the procurement of speed guns was not included in this year’s budget.

The proposed ordinance, however, was passed on third and final reading at the City Council on Wednesday, September 15.

This will also only need the signature of Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes for it to become an ordinance.

Under the ordinance, motorcycles, tricycles, cars, and all kinds of motor vehicles may run up to 80 kilometers per hour (kph) on national primary roads, 70 kph when on national secondary roads, and 60 kph for national tertiary roads while buses and trucks can run only up to 50 kph.

For provincial roads the speed limit is 40 kph for motor vehicles and 30 kph for buses and trucks while for barangay roads, the limit is 20 kph.

Lumapas said he proposed the ordinance because he wanted to reduce the number of road crashes in the city.

He said that speed had been a big factor in car crashes in the city.

“Nakita man nato nga nag-anam ka daghan ang mga sakyanan karun, so nag expect gyud ta nga kung dili nato mabuhatan og ordinansa, musamot ka daghan ang aksidente nga mahitabo. Mao nay nakaencourage nato,” said Lumapas.

(We saw that vehicles have slowly increased, so we expect that if we will not make an ordinance, then the accidents will grow worse. That is what encouraged us to do this.)

In 2020, Mandaue recorded around 2,400 road accidents with 20 fatalities and 500 injured individuals.

Violators of the speed limit ordinance will be fined P1,000 and shall undergo one hour seminar on road safety. Though, the vehicle will not be impounded considering that no accident has occurred.

