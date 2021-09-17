PAGASA: Generally fair weekend weather over Metro Cebu

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital | September 17,2021 - 11:58 AM

GINATILAN, CEBU — Generally fair weather is expected over Metro Cebu on the weekend with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated rain showers or thunderstorms possible during the afternoons and the evenings, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa)-Mactan said on Friday, September 17, 2021.

“So far diri sa Metro Cebu, fair weather na ta until sa weekend pero duna gihapon tay mga localized thunderstorm,” Romeo Aguirre, Pagasa-Mactan weather specialist.

(So far, Metro Cebu will have fair weather until the weekend but we still have localized thunderstorms.)

In its weather bulletin as of 3 am today, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) embedded in the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), was spotted 90 kilometers East Southeast of Romblon, Romblon.

According to Pagasa-Mactan the said LPA no longer affects Metro Cebu.

However, the weather bureau said that they are currently monitoring cloud clusters that may develop into LPA next week.

“Naa tay gimonitor nga cloud clusters east of Mindanao, potentially, mao ni ang magpadag om ug magpa uwan next week,” Eclarino said.

(We are monitoring cloud clusters east of Mindanao and potentially, will bring cloudy and rainy weather next week.)

Meanwhile, Pagasa forecast temperature for Metro Cebu will range from 24 to 31 degrees Celsius.

