Cebu kicks off 29th Press Freedom Week virtually

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Members of Cebu media on Sunday, September 19 welcomed its 29th Press Freedom Week, marking the second time the week-long event will be conducted virtually due to ongoing restrictions and threats of the pandemic.

Activities for this year’s Press Freedom Week will be held from September 19 to September 25.

During his homily in the opening Mass on Sunday, Rev. Fr. Jonathan Rubin, head of Social Media Communications of the Archdiocese of Cebu, stressed the importance of a journalist’s role amid rampant disinformation on digital platforms.

“With social media decentralizing the flood gates of information and communication, everyone then becomes pro-sumers or producers and consumers of information. Everyone has the capability to share, and even, the power to produce information,” said Rubin.

“Everyone has access to the facts. But sad to say, everyone may even make his or her own fact. In other words, if digital technology contributed greatly to the reduction of time and element and other mechanical factors of our present way of life, they have also become instrumental to the reduction in the quality of many aspects of our life,” he added.

Rubin said journalists should also be reminded to uphold the truth.

“Let us always be reminded of the essential rule (that) journalism or real journalism is based on truth-telling. To be on the press or to be a part of the community press, especially during this time of the pandemic, is to cite and state facts. And not your own preferences and much more should not be tainted by your personal interests,” said Rubin.

The entire Cebu media industry celebrates Press Freedom Week every third week of September, which also commemorates the declaration of Martial Law on September 21, 1972.

