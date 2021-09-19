Jinkee Pacquiao reminisces days as a beauty queen

GINATILAN, CEBU — Twenty-five years ago, socialite Jinkee Pacquiao was once a beauty queen.
Jinkee wowed netizens as she shared, on her social media accounts, a throwback photo of her younger self joining the Miss GenSan 1996.
In the old photo, Jinkee wore a one-piece swimsuit while smiling and waving in the camera alongside other contenders.
“Wow. A blast from the past. Memories 💕. That’s me 25 years ago,” she wrote as a caption to her post.
The throwback photo garnered a lot of likes and compliments.
In the comment section, celebrity friends and netizens praised her natural beauty.
Here are some of the comments:
| Born a beauty
| Absolutely beautiful!
| Tita Jinks gwapa na gyod ka sa una pa oy
| Beautiful inside and out
