Jinkee Pacquiao reminisces days as a beauty queen

GINATILAN, CEBU — Twenty-five years ago, socialite Jinkee Pacquiao was once a beauty queen.

Jinkee wowed netizens as she shared, on her social media accounts, a throwback photo of her younger self joining the Miss GenSan 1996.

In the old photo, Jinkee wore a one-piece swimsuit while smiling and waving in the camera alongside other contenders.

“Wow. A blast from the past. Memories 💕. That’s me 25 years ago,” she wrote as a caption to her post.

The throwback photo garnered a lot of likes and compliments.

In the comment section, celebrity friends and netizens praised her natural beauty.

Here are some of the comments:

| Born a beauty

| Absolutely beautiful!

| Tita Jinks gwapa na gyod ka sa una pa oy

| Beautiful inside and out

/dbs