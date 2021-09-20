Cordova offers Lapu-Lapu space to build 360 tombs in town cemetery

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government has received an offer from the municipality of Cordova to build burial niches or tombs at the Cordova Public Cemetery.

“Ni-offer ang Cordova nga pwede silang mohatag ug 360 niches pero mohangyo sila nga ang city maoy mobayad for the construction around P4.3 million. So that’s the first option,” said Lawyer Misaellee Tejano, executive secretary to Lapu-Lapu City mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

(Cordova offered that they can allow to build 360 niches or tombs pero they asked that the city government will pay for the construction, which is around P4.3 million.)

Cordova’s offer came after the the city experienced a shortage of niches or tombs at their public cemeteries.

Aside from the offer to build 360 tombs, Tejano said that they were also given an option to build just a proportionate number of niches or tombs there.

“Dili gyud necessary nga 360 nga nitso, basin pwede 200 kay naghandom man sab ta nga dili ingon ana kadaghan ang patay,” she added.

(It is not necessary to build 360 niches or tombs. Perhaps, we can build only 200 because we hope that we don’t have that number of dead in the city.)

Tejano, however, said that they already awarded to a contractor the renovation of the municipal cemetery in Sitio Tugas, Barangay Gun-ob.

He said that the city had allocated P5 million for the renovation which would start this month.

“We will be rehabilitating this month. We will be able to construct 730 nga bag-o nga nitso and hopefully, this will be more than enough para sa atong mga konstitwente,” she said.

(We will be rehabilitating [the cemetery] this month. We will be able to construct 730 new niches or tombs and hopefully, this will be more than enough for our constituents.)

Tejano said that they will also be coordinating with the relatives of overstaying cadavers at the municipal cemetery that needs to be exhumed after they have already lapsed the five years.

If no one will claim the bones of a cadaver, Tejano said then they would be laid at the bone chamber at the cemetery.

/dbs

