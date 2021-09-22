Lapu Council OKs burial assistance budget

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Council has approved the burial assistance budget and passed an ordinance to safeguard its disbursement.

Councilor Rico Amores said that they approved in their regular session last week the P15 million fund for the burial assistance, which was included in the Supplemental Budget (SB) no. 3 worth P96 million.

But to ensure that the amount of the assistance being disbursed will not be subject to the City Social Welfare and Development (CSWDO)’s discretion, Amores said that they passed an ordinance that will uniform the disbursement of the burial assistance.

From P8,000, a beneficiary of the program will now receive P10,000.

“Sa ilang list sa mga beneficiaries, naa man guy uban nakadawat lang ug P500, P5,000 , and others even received more,” Amores said.

He added that some beneficiaries were not also coming from an indigent family, such as the family of the late councilor Marcial Ycong, whose family received P5,000 as burial assistance, and the family of former councilor Titing Senerpida, who also received the same amount.

Due to this, Amores said that in the ordinance that they passed, a beneficiary should be able to submit a certificate of indigency, certificate of residency of the deceased party, death certificate or any proof of death, and proof of authority of the person claiming the assistance.

Meanwhile, the council has also passed the 50-percent COVID-19 measures fund.

Amores said that originally, the mayor has asked the council to approve the P45 million for the COVID-19 related measures fund. But the council only approved P22,500,000.

He said that the executive department still needs to shed light on them regarding the COVID-related expenditures this year after some items were questionably utilized.

“Sama sa ilang pagpalit ug packed lunch alang sa mga nasunogan sa tulo ka barangay nga mibalor ug P1 million, dili mana COVID-related,” he added.

Amores said that they will continue to deliberate the SB no. 3 on Thursday for the approval of the remaining items.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES:

Councilor Amores: I did not declare war on Mayor Chan’s administration

Lapu-Lapu City Council defers OK of supplemental budget

City Council of Lapu-Lapu to hold virtual sessions soon if …

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy