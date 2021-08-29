City Council of Lapu-Lapu to hold virtual sessions soon if …

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Council will soon hold regular sessions online or in virtual platforms as one way to help prevent the further spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This will happen if Councilor Rico Amores’ plans to pass a resolution in the City Council allowing online/virtual platforms for the conduct of their regular session will be realized and approved by the council.

Amores said that such a move would limit the number of individuals visiting the city hall to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Earlier, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan issued a memorandum encouraging the City Council to use Zoom meetings or other virtual platforms in the conduct of the regular session every Thursday afternoon.

Chan said that other local government units (LGUs) were already practicing this in their regular sessions.

“Sa ato amoa man gung internal rules, wala may gibutang didto nga pwede mag-Zoom meeting as alternative sa face-to-face during our session,” Amores said.

(In our internal rules, it is not written there that we are allowed to have Zoom meetings as alternative to face-to-face during our session.)

“So we have to amend our internal rules or pass a resolution for that purpose,” he added.

In their session on Thursday, August 26, 2021, Amores said that they held their session at Marina Seaview in Barangay Ibo, after Chan issued a memorandum for the suspension of work in the city hall for the implementation of disinfection.

Earlier, 15 city hall employees tested positive for the virus.

Vice mayor Celsi Sitoy also issued an order on August 25, 2021, for the change of venue of their session from the City Hall to Marina Seaview.

The order added that members of the city council may attend the session physically or through Zoom meeting.

