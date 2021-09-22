Kryz Uy shares Scottie boo’s first zoo experience

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Sky fam went to the zoo!

Slater Young and Kryz Uy shared their quick family trip to Crocolandia, in Talisay City a vlog uploaded Wednesday morning, September 23, 2021.

The zoo trip was memorable because it was Scott’s first time to visit the zoo.

In her vlog, Uy said that Scott is currently obsessed with reptiles, especially snakes.

The family had the entire zoo to themselves, making it more fun (and safe) and easy for Scottie to enjoy his trip to the zoo.

The one-year-old showed no fear when he got up close to a big python snake.

In the video, the toddler can be seen touching the snake with the help of his mom and dad.

Other than the snake and the crocodiles, Scott had so much fun seeing other animals like the birds, monkeys, and some big lizards, which he calls “tiki!”

Such a fun day for the #Skyfam, especially for the little adventurer, Scottie.

