Steffi Rose Aberasturi: The ‘Queendera’ story 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Steffi Rose Aberasturi in a video uploaded in her YouTube channel on Monday, September 20, shared the story behind her title ‘Queendera.’

The 11-minute video titled STEFFI ABERASTURI: UNPOSTED is the first of the three-part documentary series.

“Everyone thinks they know my story. The undefeated, unbeatable queen of Cebu, as what they say – this is far from the truth. I have my fair share of challenges and defeats and I am very proud because these have inspired me to be better and to reach my dreams.

STEFFI ABERASTURI: UNPOSTED is a 3-part documentary series about my journey as a queendera during this challenging time and how we can maximize social media and use our voices to inspire and empower one another,” she wrote.

The word Queendera was coined from the words Queen plus ‘tindera,’ a Cebuano word that means a seller.

The video shows testimonies from designers, artists, family, and friends that became family to the 27-year-old Cebuana beauty.

Steffi started joining pageants at the age of 8 and won several pageants as she grew older. She won Binibining Cebu 2018, Ms. Beauche International 2015. Reyna ng Aliwan 2014, Ms. Mandaue 2013, Ms. IPI 2012 and Ms. Sinulog 2011.

Meanwhile, Crystal Star Aberasturi, Steffi’s sister, shared that they learned about doing business when they were just little girls.

“Steffi and I being sisters, we think alike mostly in a lot of things. One thing is also in business. So at a very young age around elementary days, we started selling stationaries and stickers to our classmates. We collected coins, I remember that I sold a sticker five pieces for one peso and we used those coins to buy candies.

So at a very young age, we learned about business. Our parents never really taught us about that it was our own initiative,” she said.

It was in High School when they started doing modeling that they started selling their used clothes, sandals, and bags to people they know.

“When I was in high school that was the time I started my modeling career and I got fascinated by clothes so I started selling my preloved clothes back then and sold it to my friends and families and I got inspired by online sellers. If they can do it then why can’t I,” Steffi told her followers.

Steffi also ventured into selling cars, condos, phones, food, jewelry. She also went through being an assistant wedding coordinator.

She soon opened a laundry business and was able to buy a car from her modeling and online selling earnings.

However, she was forced to close down her business when the pandemic struck in 2020.

“And the pandemic happened. Everything was in full stop. I had closed down my business, no modeling, no income at all. But I have to go back to my first love which is online business,” Steffi said.

“In a way as a beauty queen, I have much bigger responsibility this challenging time. I ask myself, how can I help, what can I do, how can I utilize my platform and use my voice to help others. I knew I have to step up,” she added.

She recently launched #MyQueenderaStory and #MyKingderoStory as her way of supporting local entrepreneurs.

By using the hashtag, sellers can share the story behind building a business during the pandemic. She will feature their brand or products in her social media accounts for free.

The 5-foot-7 stunner from the town of Liloan, northern Cebu graduated with a degree in Tourism Management at the University of San Carlos. /rcg

