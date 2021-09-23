7 Days Left: A Guide to Voters Registration for May 2022 Polls

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The last day of voters registration is only seven sleeps away and if you’re still unsure with what to bring or what to do when heading to election offices, then here’s a handy guide for you.

Reminders

Before proceeding to any Commission on Elections (Comelec) offices, of their off-site or satellite booths specifically catering for voters registration, you must comply with the following.

Proper wearing of face mask and face shield Your own ballpen

Where to Register?

Several Comelec offices, particularly their satellite centers specifically catering for voters registration located in big malls in Metro Cebu, currently accommodate walk-ins as long as you have followed the aforementioned requirements.

We suggest checking your local government’s bulletins or the nearest mall’s social media handles to determine where these satellite registration sites are situated.

For voters in Cebu City, below are photos showing the list of malls hosting off-site voters registration centers.

But those who successfully set an appointment online through Comelec’s iRehistro portal will be prioritized. Click here to book your schedule in your nearest Comelec Voter Registration site by filling up Comelec’s revised CEF-1 form online.

iRehistro also caters to voters who wish to transfer precincts, reactivate their registration records, modify their information, or reinstating names in the list of voters.

Comelec offices and their satellite registration booths are open from Monday to Saturday.

What to Bring?

Comelec accepts several types of valid I.Ds or government-issued documents. You can present any of the following:

Work ID with signature of employer or any authorized representative

Postal ID

Old / Existing Comelec-Issued Voters ID

Birth Certificate issued by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA)

UMID

Passport

Driver’s License

NBI Clearance

SSS/GSIS ID

Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) ID

(For students) Student’s ID signed by school authority

(For students) Library Card

License/ID issued by the Professional Regulatory Commission (PRC)

(For members of Indigenous Cultural Communities and the Indigenous Peoples) Certificate of Confirmation issued by the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP)

In addition, before heading to get your biometrics scanned by Comelec personnel, you must also provide at least one photocopy of the IDs you will be presenting.

Comelec also no longer accepts community tax certificates (cedula) or police clearances.

Who is Eligible to Cast their Votes for the May 9, 2022 Polls?

As long as you are a Filipino citizen, must be 18 years old and above on or before the Election Day, which falls on May 9, 2022, and have resided in the Philippines for one year, and six months in the local government or community where you registered.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES

Comelec mum on Congress’ call to extend voter registration

Comelec Cebu City sees rise in new voters

Comelec-Cebu optimistic voters registration turnout to pick up as deadline looms

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy