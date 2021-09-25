Distribution of seniors financial aid in Cebu City starts today

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Senior citizens in Cebu City can start to expect personnel from the City Hall to visit their homes for the third tranche of distribution of the financial assistance.

Jeffrey Ocampo, head of the Office for Senior Citizens’ Affairs (OSCA), said that the house-to-house distribution of the financial assistance would follow the same protocol as before.

The senior citizen must prepare his or her OSCA ID, a ballpen, and they must also maintain the minimum health protocols once the personnel would arrive.

“Importante kaayo para ni Mayor Edgardo Labella nga mahatagan gyod ang atong senior citizens sa ilahang financial assistance kay daghan nila ang nagpaabot niini,” he said.

(It is important for Mayor Edgardo Labella that the senior citizens would be given their financial assistance because many have been waiting for this to arrive.)

For those who already have their cash cards, the financial assistance will automatically be deposited in their Landbank ATM cards.

Ocampo said that aside from the distribution of the financial assistance, the City Hall disbursers would be accompanied by OSCA and city health personnel to encourage the senior citizens to get vaccinated.

The program is called Tuktok Bakuna, and this is a way for the city government to monitor the vaccination progress of the 89,000 senior citizens in the city.

Those, who have yet to be vaccinated, can be assisted to the vaccination sites starting today through the City Hall personnel.

Since the distribution will take at most 10 days to complete, OSCA hopes to make progress through the senior citizen population, as the current vaccinated individuals in this age group had remained well below 40,000.

Today, September 25, 2021, at least two vaccination sites are open to accomodate senior citizens including in Barangay Tisa and Barangay Lahug.

The senior citizens, who will be convinced to get the jab, will be taken to these sites for the vaccination.

Ocampo said he hoped that when the senior citizens would get their financial assistance, they would also choose to be vaccinated, if they had not been vaccinated yet.

Finally, Ocampo reminded senior citizens that no distribution of the financial assistance would be held at the City Hall.

/dbs

