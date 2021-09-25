Is Caindec running in 2022?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tarpaulins bearing the face of Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) Director Victor Caindec sprouted at a skywalk in Cebu City on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

At the Natalio Bacalso Highway, at least banners were hung on the sidewalk with the words “BUNGOT2022” right beside the previously viral “Please Don’t Run, Rody,” banner.

Caindec told CDN Digital that some of his friends and supporters might have put up the banners since they had been urging him to run for an elective position for a while now.

“Wala gani ko kahibawo kinsay naglay-out ana. Gisendan nuon ko so akong gihimong profile picture, pero wala gyod ko kahibawo kinsa na sila nagbutang sa banner. A lot of people have been telling me to run, pero unsa man akong daganan?” said the regional director.

(I really don’t know who laid out that banner. Somebody sent me instead a copy of that which I made a profile picture, but I really do not know who put that banner there. A lot of people have been telling me to run, but what will I run for?)

According to Caindec, these supporters were responsible for putting up the banners, but they had not specified a position for him to run in so he is not exactly sure what they want him to do.

Some have urged him to run for mayor or for a congressional seat in Cebu City, where he is a resident, but he is not sure if he can serve best in these positions.

He even asked them to use the funds for this campaign they are doing instead to food packs for underprivileged families such as rice or canned goods so this could not go to waste.

“What is that I need to do? What do the people really want? Wala ko kahibawo unsa akong daganan (I really don’t know what position I will run for.). Maybe my friends are playing a joke on me. What I know for sure is in 2022, whoever will present himself as a candidate must know that our country is suffering. Fate comes to you not in the moment of your own choice, but if it comes, it will favor the prepared,” he added.

For now, Caindec is still considering on these calls for him to run because he is reluctant to leave his post as LTO-7’s regional director, especially with many ongoing projects for the region’s transportation.

He still wants to take his time thinking about his plans for the coming elections.

However, Caindec only has a five days left to think as on October 1, 2021, the filing of candidacy will start and will end eight days later.

Candidates are expected to file their candidacies on October 1 to 8, 2021, in their respective Commission on Election (Comelec) offices.

Caindec assures that whatever his decision may be, he will choose the path where he believes he can help people the most.

