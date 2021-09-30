Visayas Community Medical Center is hiring

As they continue with their systems innovation, the Visayas Community Medical Center (VCMC) is also looking for medical practitioners to join their team of driven and hard-working frontliners.

VCMC is accepting applicants for residency for the following departments:

Internal Medicine

Pediatrics

Family Medicine (FAMED)

Obstetrics and gynecology (OB-GYNE)

This healthcare facility that is located along Osmeña Boulevard in Barangay Sta. Cruz inCebu City provides patient-centered healing with the best quality medical care from its competent professionals and with the help of modern technology.

VCMC has over 69 years of medical expertise and compassionate nursing care that is provided by its highly driven and determined individuals.

Coupled with its soothing environment, its patients are assured to live healthier, fuller, and more productive lives.

The healthcare facility that was founded in 1952 by the United Church of Christ in the Philippines (UCCP) to accommodate patients in the aftermath of World War II, is now undergoing rebranding with the help of AppleOne Medical Group (AMG), the health and wellness arm of developer AppleOne Properties Inc. (API).

AMG is involved not only in overhauling the hospital’s edifice but also in revamping its entire operations.

So, what are you waiting for?

Be a part of VCMC’s team today. Send the requirements to Jasper Dublin at [email protected]

To apply, make sure to prepare the following requirements:

Application letter addressed to the CME Director, Maritzie R. Eribal MD, FPCP, FPNA

Resume

Passport-sized picture

Transcript of records

Class ranking

Letters of recommendation

Medical school diploma

PGI certificate

Board exam rating

PRC license, PTR

