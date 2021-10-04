Chan says he respects ally’s move to run under rival’s party

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan respects the decision of Josie Hayashi to run as councilor, under the ticket of the Radazas Deretso party.

Earlier, Councilor Rico Amores confirmed that Hayashi was included in the slate for councilor of lone district Rep. Paz Radaza.

Radaza will run again for mayor in the 2022 elections as confirmed by Amores, the running mate of the congresswoman.

In the 2019 local elections, Hayashi ran for councilor under the ticket of Chan’s Team Libre.

“Iyaha pod nang katungod ang pagdagan. Katungod pod na nimo kung asa ka gusto, kung asa ka komportable,” Chan said.

(It is his right to run. It is also his right where he want to be [affiliated with], on where you will feel comfortable with.)

After Chan won the election, Hayashi was appointed as president of the “Kababayen-an” or women’s organization in the city.

Chan, however, did not give any details on why Hayashi shifted her support to his opponent. But he said that Hayashi did not talk to him regarding her plan.

Aside from Hayashi running for councilor, City Attorney Eugene Espedido has also announced on Monday, October 4, that he would run as a city councilor in the upcoming elections, instead of running for the congressional post.

“Ako nga nakita nga mas gikinahanglan ko diha sa konseho sanglit aduna na kita’y kasinatian diin nahimo ako nga konsehal sa syudad sulod sa siyam ka tuig nga nag-serbisyo,” Espedido said in a statement.

(I saw that I am more needed in the City Council since I have more experience when I became a councilor and served the city for nine years.)

RELATED STORIES

Rep. Paz Radaza to run for Lapu-Lapu mayor in 2022 polls

Enad to run as mayor in Minglanilla

Samsam Gullas files COC for Cebu First District Representative

Voters in Cebu: 3.2M and counting

Cebuanos told to take advantage of voter registration extension

Ace Durano: I fight for those ‘discontented’ with admin’s pandemic response

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy