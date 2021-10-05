CCLEX main bridge now connected

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City and Cordova are one step closer to being interconnected with the completion of the main bridge of the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX).

The Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corporation (CCLEC) said in a recent statement that they have already cast the final main bridge piece, cementing the two-meter gap.

The Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) and its subsidiary CCLEC, wrapped up construction on the main bridge deck with a special joint concreting covering the remaining gap.

“We are finally at the tail end of the construction of our CCLEX project and I, together with my colleagues, share the incredible pride in this milestone achievement,” said MPTC President Rodrigo E. Franco, who is in Cebu to witness the activity.

CCLEC said that closing the deck’s final segment was no easy task as it required precise and accurate execution.

Each deck must be tightened securely on its final level of elevation by re-stressing some cables. Propping them up on their final position meant blocking the decks with rails and props to avoid any movement during and after concreting works.

The main bridge deck hovers 51 meters above the Mactan Channel and has by now become a staple view on the shores of Metro Cebu.

“After today’s main bridge deck connection, we look forward to another milestone and that is opening CCLEX to the public in the first quarter of 2022. We can’t wait to see Cebuanos enjoy the ultimate expressway experience afforded by using this bridge,” said Allan G. Alfon, CCLEC president and general manager.

Once the 8.5-kilometer CCLEX will be opened to motorists, it will be operated using a fully electronic toll collection system.

The main bridge is also fitted with several state of the art equipment including a Road Weather Information System (RWIS) that provides weather watches and warning for public safety, stay cable accelerometers to monitor stay cable movements, GPS geometric controls at the two towers, and expansion joint movement sensors.

The RWIS would also help the toll management determine if pedestrians and cyclists will be allowed to cross the bridge during bad weather since the expressway will be accessible to them for free.

CCLEX’s bridge structure alone is almost 2.8 kilometers long and is comprised of the main bridge structure (653 meters), the Cebu South Coastal Road on and off ramps (779 meters), Cebu Viaduct (432.80 meters), and the Cordova Viaduct (917.30 meters). Its two main bridge towers stand 145 meters tall.

Atop the two towers are eight 40-meter crosses that were blessed and lighted on April 15, 2021, during the celebration of the 500th anniversary of Christianity in the country. /rcg

