PRO-7 chief seeks full cooperation, vigilance of Cebu City cops

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The new director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has asked the full cooperation and vigilance of the Cebu City police amid the 2022 national and local election activities.

During his command visit at the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) on Thursday morning, October 7, 2021, Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Dela Peña, PRO-7 director, said that uniformed personnel should be vigilant in the coming months in order to prevent conflict among the supporters of the city’s aspirants.

As members of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Dela Peña also reminded them to remain non-partisan, stressing that the police role would be vital in keeping the peace and order.

“I am asking your cooperation and vigilance in the coming months to prevent conflict among the supporters. [You] should all keep in mind that as a member of the PNP, we have to remain a political and non-partisan,” he said.

“It will be a stiff competition among the different political factions in Cebu City. The police role is vital in keeping the peace and order at bay,” Dela Peña added.

In an interview, the regional director said that they were intensifying their intelligence gathering, particularly in loose firearms amid the activities in the 2022 elections.

Police General Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, earlier gave his directives to all police units to suspend all Permits to Carry Firearms Outside of Residence (PTCFOR) for eight days from September 30 to October 9, in line with the filing of certificate of candidacy (COC).

Dela Peña said the directive was meant to avoid firearm-related incidents amid the COC filing from October 1 to October 8.

He added that only uniformed personnel such as members of the PNP, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and other law enforcement agencies are allowed to carry firearms.

RELATED STORIES

Vega is new PRO-7 director

PRO-7 intensifies monitoring as PNP imposes gun ban

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy