Cebu customs seizes imported printing machines
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Due to lacking documents, customs officials in the Port of Cebu seized second-hand printing machines from Japan last October 5.
The Bureau of Customs in Cebu (BOC-Cebu), in a press release, said they confiscated the used printing machines after its importers failed to secure a Pre-Shipment Importation Clearance from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).
“After stringent profiling, the Environmental Protection and Compliance Division-Enforcement and Security Service (EPCD-ESS) requested the issuance of Alert Order after verification with DENR-Environmental Management Bureau revealed that the importer is not registered with the agency and that no Pre-Shipment Importation Clearance was issued for the shipment,” BOC-Cebu said.
“Under DENR-EMB DAO No. 2013-22, importers of used printing machinery must be registered with the agency and the shipment must also be covered with Pre-Shipment Importation Clearance to be applied for at least 30 working days prior to actual importation,” the BOC-Cebu statement reads.
RELATED STORIES
Customs seize P2M ‘ukay-ukay’ from S. Korea
Cebu Customs destroys 5 smuggled luxury, vintage vehicles
/ dcb
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.