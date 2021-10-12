Cebu customs seizes imported printing machines

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Due to lacking documents, customs officials in the Port of Cebu seized second-hand printing machines from Japan last October 5.

The Bureau of Customs in Cebu (BOC-Cebu), in a press release, said they confiscated the used printing machines after its importers failed to secure a Pre-Shipment Importation Clearance from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

“After stringent profiling, the Environmental Protection and Compliance Division-Enforcement and Security Service (EPCD-ESS) requested the issuance of Alert Order after verification with DENR-Environmental Management Bureau revealed that the importer is not registered with the agency and that no Pre-Shipment Importation Clearance was issued for the shipment,” BOC-Cebu said.

It added that the importer that ordered the equipment is not registered with the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) of DENR.

“Under DENR-EMB DAO No. 2013-22, importers of used printing machinery must be registered with the agency and the shipment must also be covered with Pre-Shipment Importation Clearance to be applied for at least 30 working days prior to actual importation,” the BOC-Cebu statement reads.

