Mandaue VOC not sure of recommending ‘no vaccination, no entry’ policy in the city’s public cemeteries

By: Mary Rose Sagarino - CDN Digital Correspondent | October 13,2021 - 07:57 PM
Mandaue cemetery

Visitors start to arrive in St. Joseph’s Parish Roman Catholic Cemetery in Mandaue City on November 1. | Rosalie Abatayo

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Vaccine Operation Center (VOC) is not certain about recommending a ‘no vaccination, no entry’ policy in the city’s public cemeteries on All Saints Day and All Souls Day.

Dr. Ligaya Lakambini Dargantes, operations head of Mandaue City’s VOC and the head of the patient care and management team of the city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC), said she may not be recommending a ‘no vaccination, no entry’ policy in the city’s cemeteries. like they are not requiring a vaccination card in dine-in establishments as long as the public would comply with the minimum health standards.

Dargantes said considering the crowd, it will not be safe for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

She said though vaccinated, they can still be infected which they might not know, and could possibly carry the virus to their homes and infect vulnerable members of the household.

She added that the city’s cemeteries are open areas and that have open air.

She said last year, they strictly implemented crowd control with the help of MCPO and marshalls who check and implement health protocols. They also limited the number of individuals inside cemeteries.

Dargantes said they have yet to meet with the EOC regarding the guidelines for All Saints Day and All Souls Day.

Earlier, the Archdiocese of Cebu has proposed to the Cebu City Emergency Operations Center that only vaccinated individuals will be allowed inside cemeteries on All Saints Day and All Souls Day.    /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Archdiocese of Cebu proposes restrictions for Kalag-kalag in Cebu City

Humay-humay cemetery in Lapu-Lapu to be closed on Nov. 1 and 2

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: 'no vaccination no entry', All saints day, All souls day, cemeteries, Mandaue City, unvaccinated, vaccinated, Vaccine Operation Center, VOC

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.