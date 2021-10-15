Vega to public: Report erring cops in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Erring police personnel will be punished should they be proven to have committed violations in their respective duties.

This isn’t a new policy but Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega, Police Regional Office (PRO-7) director, appeals anew to the public to not hesitate to report to their office incidents involving policemen who would abuse their functions.

“Sa loob ng making pamumuno, asahan niyong hindi ko bibigyan ng puwang ang mga nagkasalang myembro ng PNP dito sa Central Visayas, at nanawagan din ako sa publiko na magbigay ng impormasyon sa mga tiwaling pulis para mabigyan ng karampatang parusa,” Vega said in his press statement.

Since Police General Guillermo Eleazar assumed his post as the chief of the Philippine National Police last May 7, around 284 administrative cases were resolved in Central Visayas.

Based on the PRO-7 statement, of the 284 cases, 26 were dismissed; 227 were exonerated; five were reprimanded; one was given a 10-day suspension; three were also given a 31-day suspension, two with 40-day suspensions; eight with 60 day suspensions; two with 90 days suspensions; one with a four month suspension; one with six months; four with rank demotion, and another four were dismissed from the service.

This is under the PNP’s Intensified Cleanliness Policy (ICP).

ICP is a basic policy in addressing the cleanliness in offices, in the community, and among the police ranks. This policy targets the strict implementation of sanitation practices in all police stations and offices, punishing erring police officers, and pursuing projects that transcend cleanliness in the community.

As of October 5, PRO-7 has also conducted random drug tests on 8,762 personnel or 78.61 percent of the total strength of police in the region. PRO-7 has 11,145 total police personnel and their random drug tests continue.

From the said tests, two Police Non-Commissioned Officers (PNCO) tested positive during the test. They are being investigated and are still waiting for the sanctions of their violations.

Upon the assumption of Vega last September 29, a total of 268 drug personalities were arrested with around 8, 582.12 grams of confiscated illegal drugs. This has an estimated market value of P58,358,416.00. With this, Vega said that all the police efforts against criminality would be sustained.

