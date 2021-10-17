Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Our Brave Choice

CEBU CITY, Philippines — That’s my mom, she is our Wonderwoman.



Hearing this from a son who is very proud of his mom for being a 14-year long breast cancer survivor was life changing.

Now, they had their brave choice, that is to show off their scars and tell you their stories of downfall and survival.

Let’s have a conversation, they say.

A synergy of the survivor’s experience, local artists’ skills, and portrayal of a photographer in one tells the story of these brave women across Cebu on how they are surviving despite their journey in having breast cancer.

Body paintings from six local artists gave much vibrance to colorful lives of at least 12 survivors who are brave enough to showcase their scars. This as they wanted to have a conversation to all who are experiencing the same journey as them and to the public for raising awareness on breast cancer.

Having this possible is already a brave choice. As they anticipate just at least five women who are willing to show off their beautiful scars, they now have at least 12, which is ⅔ of the group.

Cebu Pink Paddlers Dragonboat Team has at least 18 members to date.

“The goal is to really have a conversation with the survivors, involving and empowering them to give their message on what these scars mean to them. Then the artists interprets that into a visual form. The photographer puts that all together. This is a collaboration amongst all,” said Vivian Borromeo, a member of the Cebu Pink Paddlers Dragonboat Team.

Borromeo said that the journey of doing this was not easy. As they started this idea into a conversation, it was two and a half years later when this happend, today, October 18.

The journey of putting this all up was not easy. As they took a brave step, now they are way higher than what they were expecting. Now, this goes through conversing with other people.

In observance with the Breast Cancer Awareness Month, these brave women encourage those who have the same experience as them to speak out and tell their story to the world.

Borromeo, for her part, said that it was hard to accept it when it slammed you at first. However, she said, acceptance and acknowledging that you have it would help you survive it.

“A lot of people here they can’t. The wonderful word of maningkamot. Maningkamot gyud and we survived and for me why not. The goal is to survive, to fight, to make it your choice. Maski mahirap at least we go down fighting,” she added.

(A lot of people here they can’t. The wonderful word of trying. It is by trying and we survived and for me why not. The goal is to survive, to fight, to make it your choice. Even if it is difficult, at least we go down fighting.)

“Being able to speak about it is something. A lot of times we have the diagnosis, we survive it, we join organizations, but we don’t still speak out. It’s also a conversation with people na (that) you know let’s talk. It all starts with a conversation…We need to journey with others,” she further said.

“Scars are beautiful. You are beautiful. Everyone is beautiful. You just have to own it and know your self worth,” she said.

The scars that these women have, they are remnants of their bravery.

Since breast cancer knows no age limit, Borromeo also encourages survivors to speak out.

“Don’t be hesitant in telling your story as one attempt can make a difference. Let’s talk,” she said.

RELATED STORIES

Some facts you need to know about breast cancer today and always

Breast Cancer Does Not Stop During COVID-19

Pink October organizers to hold virtual sports challenge

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy