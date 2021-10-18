2 witnesses identify gunman who killed Richard Buscaino

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least two witnesses have identified the man, who is responsible for the killing of Richard Buscaino, an ex-fraternity officer, last October 8 in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City.

However, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that the two witnesses are yet to sign their sworn statements.

Parilla said that both are scheduled to sign their affidavits within the day.

They are also waiting for family members of Buscaino to appear before their office so they could act as complainants of the murder charge that they are now preparing.

As soon as the affidavits and the other documentary requirements are complete, they can already proceed with the filing of a formal complaint for murder against the said suspect.

“Hopefully makafile nata og [complaint] nga karon naka schedule nga ang atoang witness mupirma sa iyang affidavit. Hopefully ugma kung makompleto na tanang documents, it can be filed na,” Parilla said.

(We hope to already file a complaint as soon as the witnesses are able to sign their affidavits. Hopefully, we will be able to complete and file the needed documents on Tuesday.)

Buscaino was killed early evening on October 8 while traversing Tres de Abril Street in Barangay Calamba.

He was said to have been killed by a motorcycle tandem.

Parilla said they already identified the gunman based on witnesses account, but they continue to gather information on the motorcycle driver.

Still, they will include the driver in the murder charge that they are now preparing. But he will be referred to as a John Doe in the complaint.

John Doe is used to implicate a still anonymous party in a legal action.

Quoting the outcome of the police investigation on Buscaino’s case, Parilla said that his gunman have also been implicated in other murder cases. But they continue to look into his background to especially determine if he has a pending warrant for his arrest.

Based on how Buscaino’s murder was executed, Parilla said, they do not discount the possibility that the suspect was a paid killer.

Police continue to look at personal grudge as motive in Buscaino’s killing.

Parilla said they are doing everything that they can to arrest the gunman for them to also be able to identify the mastermind in the killing.

