Capitol gives LGUs freehand in drafting Kalag-Kalag guidelines

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital Multi-Media Reporter | October 19,2021 - 06:33 PM
Kalag-Kalag in Cebu province: Up to LGUs

A boy prays at the burial site of the Naga landslide victims at the city’s Naalad Public Cemetery on All Saints Day on Nov. 1, 2019. |CDND Photo/Gerard Vincent Francisco

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia on Tuesday, October 19 announced that it will be up to the local governments to decide how the Kalag-Kalag will be observed in their respective localities.

“I will not issue an across-the-board memorandum as regards for protocols for the coming All Saints Day and All Souls Day,” said Garcia during her regular press conference on Tuesday.

Garcia said ordering a uniform set of guidelines to all 44 towns and six component cities would not be appropriate since the situation may vary from every locality.

“Because our LGUs (local government units) and their respective cemeteries are not similarly situated. I will leave it to the judgment and wisdom of our local chief executives (LCEs),” explained Garcia.

“Our mayors will determine what proper measures or protocols to be followed as regards to this Kalag-Kalag,” she added.

Several towns in Cebu such as Consolacion have already announced that they will be closing their cemeteries during Kalag-Kalag, which will be observed this November 1 (All Saints Day) and November 2 (All Souls Day).       /rcg

TAGS: All saints day, All souls day, Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, Cebu kalag-kalag 2021, component cities, Kalag-Kalag, towns

