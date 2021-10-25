Capitol pledges P2M cash aid to towns for infra projects

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Provincial Government will be providing each town cash assistance worth P2 million to fund their infrastructure projects.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia on Sunday, October 24, 2021, made the pledge during the 9th General Assembly of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines – Cebu Chapter (LMP-Cebu) in a country club in Liloan town, northern Cebu where Presidential Daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio was the special guest.

“Ato ning himuong handumanan niining atong panagtigom karon. Gikan sa Probinsya sa Sugbo, muhatag ta og tag P2 million para sa infra,” said Garcia.

“Ang inyong infrastructure pahinumduman ninyo didto sa inyong kada lungsod, nga nahimo gyud ni kay dinha kuyog namo si Mayor Inday (Sara Duterte-Carpio),” she added.

A total of 34 mayors from the province’s 44 towns were present during Sunday’s event. This meant that the province is expected to shell out a total of P6.8 million.

On the other hand, Garcia also thanked the mayors for helping the province’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as well as coming up with their initiatives in response to the crisis.

“Busa, makaingon gyud tingale ta nga pagkanindut sa Sugbo kay nagkahiusa bisan pa’g unsay bulok sa politika,” added Garcia.

