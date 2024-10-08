Filipino style icons make a mark in Paris and New York Fashion Week

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Looks and vibes that not only made a mark but left a lasting impact on social platforms!

Two Philippine style personalities were named as part of the top 10 influencers who drove the highest Media Impact Value (MIV) during Paris and New York Fashion Week this year.

Socialite Heart Evangelista garnered an MIV of $429,000 for her appearance at New York Fashion Week.

For her Paris Fashion Week appearance, she stood strong and mighty, achieving a total MIV of $1.5 million.

Bretman Rock in New York Fashion Week

Meanwhile, Hawaii-based Filipino influencer and style icon Bretman Rock made it big with an MIV of $610,000 for his New York Fashion Week appearance.

MIV is a unique algorithm developed by Launchmetrics to evaluate and compare the influence of various media placements and mentions across different voices within the fashion, lifestyle, and beauty sectors.

As the global fashion scene continues to evolve, the influence of Filipino personalities shines brighter on the world stage.

While these two are known personalities for strutting their looks and confidence in the international fashion scene, more and more Filipino personalities are also making their mark in the international fashion world.

This year, a Cebuana beauty queen and model was also among them. Cebuana Nicole Borromeo got to walk in three shows for this year’s Paris Fashion Week in September.