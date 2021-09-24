Megawide willing to negotiate supplemental MOA for Carbon Market

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Megawide Construction Corp., the construction giant taking on the Carbon Modernization project, is willing to negotiate with the city government for a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) if this is the decision of the City Council.

“All we can do is respect the decision of the Council, respect the decision of the City. Kami, we can adjust naman depending on the decision (For us, we can adjust depending on the decision)” said Louis Ferrer, Megawide’s director for infrastructure.

Megawide said that based on the process, there were no deficiencies on the Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) because they followed the proper steps in the selection process.

However, if the City Council would find the need for “curative measures,” Megawide said it would cooperate especially if it would be for the betterment and continuity of the project.

“Para nako lang, wala man koy nakita nga deficiencies (sa JVA) because we went through the right process, but if naa gyoy ilang nakit-an, we are willing to sit down with them because we respect the process and we respect their decision as long as fair lang,” said Ferrer.

(Just for me, I do not see any deficiences (in the JVA) because we went through the right process, but if they really see something, then we are willing to sit down with them because we respect the process, and we respect their decision as long as it is fair.)

However, Ferrer pointed out that the project may be delayed due to these additional negotiations.

He said he would be sad for any kind of delay because the faster the project would be implemented, the faster the vendors could benefit of the modern market.

“Pero, anything further than this mga gamay gamay nga issues, basin maapektuhan ta. Sayang ba, nga karon naa nay magplastar sa ila, ma delay pa, he added.

(But anything further than this that are really small issues, perhaps, we will be affected. It is just disappointing that we are already in a position to move the project and it can still be delayed.)

Despite the issues surrounding the Carbon Modernization project, including two cases in the Office of the Ombudsman and Regional Trial Court (RTC), Megawide said they were willing to push through with the project.

Ferrer said they were not scared to push through with the project as they envisioned a world-class Cebu.

As for Acting Mayor Michael Rama, he said that he would be meeting with Megawide to discuss the supplemental MOA and the changes the City Council would want.

He said he was already satisfied with some changes that Megawide implemented such as the design for Freedom Park, and he was grateful for the cooperation of the construction corporation.

“Ayaw kaguol anang madelay. Okay ra na ang delay basta it’s for progress,” said the acting mayor.

(Don’t be bothered about the delay. The delay is okay as long as it’s for progress.)

/dbs

