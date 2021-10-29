Carcar City police chief welcomes probe over deputy’s alleged abuse of power



CEBU CITY, Philippines — The chief of the Carcar City Police Station welcomes any investigation on the alleged abuse of power committed by his deputy chief officer.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Allan Rosario, chief of the Carcar City Police Station, said that he did not receive any directive from the director of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) yet regarding Police Lieutenant Warlito Toñacao, who was accused of abuse of power by John Louie Tampos, 27, a resident of Barili town.

Last October 22, Tampos went to Ombudsman Visayas to file formal complaints of grave misconduct, oppressive actions, and conduct unbecoming as a police officer against Toñacao.

Tampos claimed that on October 14, around 8 a.m., he was traversing barangay Guadalupe in Carcar City onboard the company vehicle when he activated his right turn signal to inform the driver tailing him that he was going to stop.

However, Tampos claimed that Toñacao overtook his lane and kept honking his horn loudly leading him to call out the driver. Immediately, the vehicle driver allegedly stopped and blocked Tampos’ way.

Out of fear, Tampos immediately drove away to his workplace in barangay Caipilan in Carcar City.

When Tampos arrived at his workplace, he parked the company vehicle while another vehicle, allegedly driven by Toñacao, arrived and parked around five meters away from him. When he was still sitting on the driver’s seat, he saw that Toñacao went out of his car and allegedly took his firearm and tucked it in his waist.

Toñacao allegedly introduced himself as a policeman, although he was not wearing a police uniform at that time and didn’t present any identification card.

“Nisud siya sa gitrabahuan namo. Didto ni diritso siyag approach gipangayu akoang lisensya so wala nako gihatag kay wala man koy violation unya nasuko siya,” Tampos said.

“Dili maayo iyang gibuhat kay iya ko gibaharan unya iya sad ko gipriso nga walay sala mao na ako siya gi file-an og kaso,” Tampos added.

Rosario said that if it is proven that his deputy is guilty of this accusation, he will not take it lightly.

But Rosario said Toñacao, as of this posting, has no derogatory records in his office. However, he has yet to get a statement from Toñacao over this issue.

Rosario assured the public that they will not tolerate abuse of power.

