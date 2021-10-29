Kobe Bryant tombstone in Cebu goes viral

CEBU, Philippines—A photo of a tombstone design featuring NBA legend Kobe Bryant that is displayed in front of the Carreta Cemetery in Cebu City went viral on Facebook on Friday, October 29, 2021.

The uploader of the photo, Niño Jose Torralba, was manning the cemetery on Thursday, October 28, when this ‘lapida’ caught his attention.

“I really dont know who made the lapida. It was displayed lang outside the cemetery of Carreta,” he said. “Out of curiosity lang nga naay lapida si Kobe diri’s Cebu. So mao to ge picturan nako,” he added.

(I really don’t know who made the tombstone. It was just displayed outside of the cemetery of Carreta. It was just out of curiosity that there was a tombstone of Kobe here in Cebu that I decided to take a photo of it.)

Torralba works as a task force personnel of the Cebu Emergency Operation Center.

“Katong mga hardcore fans ni Kobe, naa ra diay siya ge lubong diris Carreta. Bisitaha lang inyo Idol diri. #RIPMamba #KalagKalag #SoulSoul,” Torralba wrote as a caption to his post.

(To the hardcore fans of Kobe, he is just here in Carreta. Just visit your idol here.)

Netizens were quick to react on the photo, some jokingly saying on social media that the basketball star is just a walk away from them.

Torralba said that he is a huge fan of Kobe.

The post has reached 3,400 reactions, and 4,600 shares as of this posting.

/bmjo

