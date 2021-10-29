Fully vaccinated domestic travelers need only vax card to enter Cebu Province

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Starting October 29, 2021, fully vaccinated domestic travelers will no longer be required to present any negative COVID-19 test results or a medicate certificate to enter Cebu Province.

In her memorandum, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said fully vaccinated persons would only need to present their vaccination cards or vaccination certificates as proof of vaccination to enter Cebu.

This means they are no longer required to present either negative RT-PCR or Antigen test results, or medical certificates.

“Effective immediately, all fully vaccinated persons travelling to the Province of Cebu shall NO LONGER be required to present (a) a negative RT-PCR Test Result; (b) a negative Rapid Antigen Test Result; or (c) a medical certificate as a requirement for entry,” read part of the memo.

The memorandum was issued to all mayors, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Philippine National Police (PNP), Mactan International Airport Authority (MCIAA), and all airline and ship operations.

According to Sugbo News, the Capitol’s media arm, the memorandum only applies to domestic travelers coming from other provinces and cities in the country, citing that international travelers, including overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs), are still subject to the policies of the national government.

It can be recalled that starting October 1, all persons travelling to Cebu Province were no longer required to present such negative test results, but instead required them a medical certificate valid for 24 hours before their arrival in the province.

