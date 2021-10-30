Cebu City cops to be deployed in vax sites as vaccination of minors begins — Ligan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some Cebu City policemen will be deployed to the vaccination centers where minors are inoculated against COVID-19 to ensure that minimum health standard protocols are followed.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) director, said this after Police General Guillermo Eleazar, chief of the Philippine National Police, issued a directive on October 29 mandating all police units to provide assistance to Local Government Units as vaccination of minors begin.

Last October 29, Cebu City has started the vaccination of its minors aged 12 to 17 years old.

Ligan said that the assigned personnel will be responsible for the strict implementation of health protocols, especially social distancing in vaccination sites.

“Just to ensure pod kay ang nga bata inig adto sa mga vaccination sites, naa man gyud nay mga kuyug, dili man lang sila. Naay parents, naay guardians. To ensure nga ma follow ang minimum public health safety, naa gyud nay kapulisan nga mubantay,” Ligan said.

(Just to ensure since these minors who will go to vaccination sites are not on their own, they have companions, parents, and guardians. To ensure that the minimum public health safety is followed, policemen should be there to look after them.)

As of this posting, Ligan said that their deployment plan is pending since they are still waiting for the final orders from the city’s Emergency Operations Center regarding the various vaccination venues.

Ligan said that this deployment would not need additional adjustment for them since cemeteries were already ordered close.

Personnel who were previously assigned to cemeteries will now be assigned to vaccination areas, he said.

Ligan though is yet to disclose as to how many policemen are needed in the vaccination sites. He said this will be determined based on the request from the city government. /rcg

