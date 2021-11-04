851 inmates in Danao City Jail vaccinated vs COVID

CEBU CITY, Philippines -More and more inmates in Cebu have been inoculated as protection against COVID-19.

Recently, over 800 inmates from Danao City Jail received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines, the local government announced on social media.

The Danao City Government said around 97 percent of the city jail’s entire population, or 851 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs), were given their first dose during a vaccination drive held between October 29 and October 30.

Of this number, 768 were male and 83 were female.

The city government also said before the inoculation took place, 21 prisoners were deferred due to existing medical health conditions, while two others have already received their vaccines prior to being committed to the jailhouse.

“Sa wala pa sila bakunahi, miagi ang mga PDLs og hingpit nga screening, counselling, data verification ug vital signs checking aron masiguro nga haom gayud sila nga magpabakuna,” the city government.

“Tuyo ug tumong sa maong aktibidad nga maproteksyonan ang mga PDLs batok sa makamatay nga COVID-19 ug paghatag og paglaum kanila nga makakita puhon sa ilang mga pamilya sa panahon nga mubalik na ang face-to-face visitation sa Danao City Jail,” they added.

The inoculation drive in Danao City Jail was jointly organized by the city government, Philippine Red Cross- Northern Cebu Branch, and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Danao City.

/bmjo

