New Reclamation Project: Mandaue Harbor City designed after Aseana City in Parañaque

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Things are looking bright for Mandaue City’s newest reclamation project.

Pioneering the land reclamation in the Philippines, real estate developer D.M. Wenceslao and Associates Inc. (DMW) is undertaking a 126-hectare reclamation which they christened as the Mandaue Harbor City.

As the forefront of improving and bettering the lives of the Filipinos since the 1960s, DMW stands as one of the dominant players in land reclamation, infrastructure construction, foundation works, and integrated real estate property development company with Aseana City as its flagship development.

With an AAAA (Quadruple A) platinum contractor license from the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board, a certificate that upholds the highest standard of excellence and competence towards contracting operations, the company has completed more than 140 construction and infrastructure projects throughout the country that include ports, bridges, and expressways.

Fast forward to today, the top developer will build Mandaue Harbor City with similar innovations as Aseana City, a 107.5-hectare reclamation project located in Parañaque City in Metro Manila.

From Manila Bay to the Next Generation City

Aseana City, a mixed-use development situated between the Mall of Asia Complex and the PAGCOR Entertainment City boasts of a master-planned community that was mindfully designed to meet every individual’s preference within a collaborative, connected and accessible environment.

The physical layout of the estate was purposely developed to seamlessly connect indoor spaces from outdoor expanses, a vital strategy that was proven to be essential during the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comprising of offices, dining and retail, wellness shops, and supermarkets to name a few ensured, Aseana City’s dynamic mix of tenants makes it a hassle-free one-stop center for every Filipino.

Aseana City also offers wider sidewalks that are protected from harsh weather conditions through its network of arcades and canopies.

The city’s guidelines include provisions for the construction and installation of canopies and sky bridges creating a connected climate-protected solution to its pedestrian citizens. Walkability experience is also upgraded with public arts found all over the city.

The body of water that was turned into land was the brainchild of DMW Group’s Chairman, the late Mr. Delfin “Ding” J. Wenceslao Jr. who has sharpened his craft by working for over 30 years with the world’s experts in land reclamation and dredging systems.

Evidently, this has resulted in the transfer of knowledge and technology that enabled DJW to realize his vision for DMW to be a major player in the real estate industry, with projects that are constantly improving the lives of the Filipinos and transforming the national urban landscape.

“From water into land and land into the Next Generation City (Aseana City), our flagship mixed-use development in the Manila Bay area is a tangible testimony of our company’s 55-year heritage in land reclamation and urban development,” –Engr. Paolo C. Wenceslao Chief Operating Officer, DMW

The company has further expanded its real estate footprint when they officially listed for an IPO last 2018 enabling them to fund small to large-scale value-enhancing projects that have made Aseana City a global central business hub worthy to be called, the ‘Next Generation City’.

Cebu’s world-class lifestyle hub

With tenets of excellence, innovation, and sustainability embedded in their overall business philosophy, DMWAI took a notch further by seizing another opportunity within the property sector outside of Metro Manila.

DMW, through its reclamation arm R-1 Consortium Inc., entered into an agreement with the city government of Mandaue in 2001 to develop reclaimed areas into a mixed-use development.

Mandaue Harbor City, another master-planned community, is poised to enhance economic and commercial activities on the north coast of Metro Cebu.

Envisioned to be a highly diversified, environmental-friendly, and well-connected master-planned community that will provide employment, produce globally competitive products both for local consumption and international export, Mandaue Harbor City will have an office, retail, and leisure component that will include restaurants, wellness shops, and supermarkets.

“We are at the top of our game. Our execution capabilities will ensure that the Mandaue Harbor City Project will be as top-notch and as thriving as Aseana City,” shared Wenceslao.

The Mandaue Harbor City will also feature outdoor and green spaces to create integrated communities following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similar to Aseana City in Manila, the future reclamation development in Mandaue City is seen to enhance the retail, trade, and merchandising sectors in the north coast of Cebu all operating under an ecosystem of sustainability and productivity.