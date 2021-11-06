Cebuano designer shares collab with MUP 2021 Beatrice Gomez in a magazine shoot

CEBU CITY, Philipines— Cebuanos are making more noise in the fashion and pageant world today.

Budding and creative fashion designer Robert Hiyas shares with CDN Digital the piece he made for Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Gomez for her shoot with MEGA magazine.

Robert was the designer behind the top from light shine white pleated skirt worn by Gomez.

“The fashion director for this shoot reached out to me for a custom colorway of an archive piece. We modified the design a bit to fit the creative brief for the shoot and also considered the styling possibilities of the pieces. We wanted to give them the ability and freedom to style it however they want,” he said.

He shared that it took him a while to finish the pieces for it had to be pleated and embroidered by hand.

The whole piece was inspired by the practice of overlying vestments of the pope while the neckline is a depiction of the woven windows of confession cabinets.

Being a member of the LGBTQA community as well, Robert was honored to doll up MUP 2021 Gomez who is also a proud member of the LGBTQA community.

“We feel honored to be dressing Beatrice who is an openly proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community. As a brand, we strive to support the community by creating garments that are gender inclusive and non-binary,” added the fashion designer.

Armed with beauty, brains, and a big heart, she is on a mission to create a more inclusive and compassionate narrative… Posted by Robert Andrew Hiyas on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Want to know what’s up and coming for Robert?

“We’re in the works of releasing a new collection for some time now. We’re taking the time to create something with intention. Excited to be sharing what we’ve come up with probably by the 1st quarter of 2022. Hopefully circumstances will be better by then.”

In this photoshoot and project you can dare say, Cebuano supremacy at its finest!

/dbs