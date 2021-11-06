Warriors continue strong start by blowing out Pelicans

Andre Iguodala led a high-level passing exhibition with a season-best 10 assists and Jordan Poole poured in a game-high 26 points as the Golden State Warriors ran away from the injury-plagued New Orleans Pelicans 126-85 in San Francisco on Friday night.

Stephen Curry chipped in with six assists to complement 19 points for Golden State. The Warriors led by just four points at halftime before exploding in the second half for their third straight win and their seventh in eight games to open the season.

Playing without Zion Williamson (foot surgery) and Brandon Ingram (sore hip), the Pelicans dropped their sixth straight despite 20 points and 15 rebounds by Jonas Valanciunas.

Poole’s exploits came on the heels of a 31-point effort in a home win Wednesday over the Charlotte Hornets. Poole hit 10 of his 15 shots on Friday, including six of his nine 3-point attempts.

The guard recorded a career-best 38 points in a home win over New Orleans in May.

The Warriors, who attempted 31 3-pointers in the first half, shot 20-for-50 from long range for the game. Golden State made 10 of its 19 from beyond the arc in the second half.

Golden State finished with a season-high 36 assists on its 47 hoops. Iguodala’s total was his highest in almost four years, since he had 10 in a home win over Dallas in December 2017.

🥽 DUB DIMES 🥽 The @warriors (NBA-leading 30.1 APG) drop their season-high 36 dimes in tonight's win! pic.twitter.com/orX9jhoAyk — NBA (@NBA) November 6, 2021

Curry had five of Golden State’s 3-pointers on 13 tries and also tied his career-high in blocks with two.

Gary Payton II added 17 points, Andrew Wiggins 16 points and Nemanja Bjelica 13 for Golden State, which improved to 3-1 to start an eight-game homestand.

Devonte’ Graham had 12 points and Jason Hart 10 for New Orleans, which was making its third stop on a four-game trip.

The Warriors led by as many as 15 points in a first half that was all about their 3-point shooting. Golden State hit 10 of its first 20 threes in building the lead, before missing 11 straight, allowing the Pelicans to rally back within arm’s length.

The teams combined for 51 3-point attempts among 88 total shots in the half. The Warriors were 10-for-31 from beyond the arc at that point, with Curry having gone 4-for-9.

The Pelicans finished 11-for-44 from long range. Graham went 3-for-10.

