Cebu City Health to vaccinate 50 minors with comorbidities per day

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Health Department (CHD) will schedule at least 50 minors with comorbidities per day in its vaccination site at the Southwestern University (SWU) PHINMA.

The CHD has decided to limit the number of scheduled minors with comorbidities per day because there are more minors without comorbidities who need to be vaccinated.

Also, vaccinating minors with comorbidities will take more delicate monitoring, which is why CHD does not want to crowd them.

This is despite earlier pronouncements that minors with comorbidities will be prioritized for the vaccinations of adolescents aged 12 to 17 years old.

“Actually, atong hinay-hinayan nato tomorrow (November 10) og schedule ug mga comorbids pero dili lang nato daghanun usa. Makabutang ba tag 50 or 100, kay mas daghan and without comorbidities and ato lang is ibalance nato,” said Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, the officer-in-charge of the CHD.

For the meantime, only the SWU PHINMA will be the site for all vaccinations for minors whether with co-morbidities or not as it is close to a nearby hospital but not exactly in the same compound.

Since there are only over 1,000 co-morbid minors registered, Ibones expects this to be completed in the coming weeks.

As for the 14,000 minors who have registered without comorbidities, at least 400 will be accommodated per day at SWU PHINMA, but parents will be informed of the schedule ahead of time. No walk-ins will be allowed yet.

Ibones said the first two days of the mass vaccination for minors have gone on smoothly and no untoward incident was reported.

As of November 9, 2021, no adverse effects have been reported as well from the total 512 minors already vaccinated.

At least 50 minors did not show up on the first day, November 8, 2021, due to various reasons such as exams, of which CHD reminds schools to allow minors to go to the sites during their scheduled vaccination.

The vaccination of minors will continue until all close to 15,000 minors who were registered into the vaccination program will get their shots. /rcg

