Demi Lovato launches ‘Demi Wand’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Nonbinary star Demi Lovato is breaking stigma with a new product called the “Demi Wand.”

The “Heart Attack” singer said that launching this vibrator named after the star is going to break some stigma when it comes to pleasure and sex.

“I wanted to create my own sex toy to take the stigma away from pleasure, and to take your sexual relationship to the next level,” said the singer.

The Demi Wand is now available at the Bellesa Boutique, a known online shop for sex toys.

Over on the Bellesa Boutique website, the Demi Wand sells for $79 and is branded as the boutique’s “biggest sex toy breakthrough yet.”

Because of its compact, discreet and cute charging case, this “wand” is expected to make waves, all thanks to the unapologetic and brave soul of Demi Lovato.

