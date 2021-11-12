DepEd tapping more schools for pilot face-to-face classes

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) on Friday, November 12, 2021, announced that it will increase the number of participating schools under the pilot face-to-face classes following President Rodrigo Duterte’s approval.

DepEd said this development was due to the “continuous improvement” of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

“The expansion of the number of pilot schools will allow a greater degree of experience among all our regions that will serve us well for the expanded phase of face-to-face classes,” the agency said in a statement.

Based on the latest report from the Department of Health’s assessment, 484 out of 638 schools passed the “granular” risk assessment as minimal or low-risk, according to DepEd.

“We have also received several appeals from LGUs (local government units) including NCR (National Capital Region) to have their schools in their jurisdiction selected in the pilot implementation,” DepEd said.

“We will announce the additional pilot schools once validated,” the agency added.

So far, only 100 public schools and 20 private schools will proceed with the pilot in-person classes on November 15 and 22, respectively. DepEd has yet to announce the names of private schools.

The pilot classes will cover kindergarten, Grades 1-3 and senior high school students.

“With operational guidelines and our shared responsibility framework in place, we assure everyone that this pilot program will remain consistent with relevant public health standards, rules, and regulations,” DepEd said.

