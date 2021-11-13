Budlaan trail now open to hikers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Looking for a place to relax and reconnect with nature?

A new hike trail was opened in the mountain barangay of Badlaan in Cebu City that will include a visit to their waterfalls.

The Cebu City Tourism Office, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), and Budlaan officials launched on Friday, November 12, the Budlaan Falls hike trail that starts at the road in Sitio Bagao. The trail will include visits to the Tinisiguwang and Budlaan Falls that are both located in the area.

Barangay Councilor Nerissa Antulihaw said they had been wanting to open a hike trail to their waterfalls but they opted to delay this because of the need to first finalize the trail and the regulations that will govern visits to the area.

Antulihaw said their preparations included the need to also regulate and organize local guides, motorcycle-for-hire drivers, and food stall vendors that are now growing in numbers to cater to visiting tourists.

But while they encourage visits, Antulihaw said, they needed to also identify means to protect the area against abuse.

This is the reason why they crafted an ordinance to ensure ecological protection as they open the Budlaan hike trail.

Under the proposed barangay ordinance, visitors are required to register upon their arrival at the designated registration area. They will also be made to undergo orientation and will be required to put on hiking gears for their protection.

Trail markers were placed to guide the hikers and to prevent them from getting lost. Following the trail markers is also a means to discourage hikers from going into nearby farmlands.

“Butangan natog markers, pisi, mga signages, para maguidean gyod ang atong hikers. Of course atong guides trained na pud for basic medical response ug magkihunsa,” says CDRRMO Chief Ramil Ayuman.

(We installed markers, ropes, and signages to guide the hikers. Of course, tour guides will also be trained to especially teach them basic medical response that they could apply in case or emergencies.)

The draft ordinance includes the following checklists:

The ordinance got the support of concerned sectors during a public hearing that was also called on Friday and is now scheduled for third and final reading at the barangay council.

After its approval, the barangay ordinance will be endorsed to the City Council for approval before this can be fully implemented.

But while they wait for its final approval by members of the City Council, barangay officials are already set to start its initial implementation with the recent opening of the Budlaan trail.

“Sa una bisan kinsa lang gyod ang moadto sa falls. Ang mga guides igo ra hatagan og pahalipay, wala gyoy saktong rates. Ang ubang habal-habal magpalabi sad og ka mahal. At least karon, regulated na,” said Antulihaw.

(In the past, anyone can just visit the falls. They also give a small amount to the guides because there is no fix rate for their honorarium. Other habal-habal drivers also tend to abuse by asking for excessive fees. At least, we they can be regulated now.)

And as soon as the barangay ordinance is passed at the City Council, Barangay Budlaan will already start to collect a certain amount as entrance fee which they will also spend on the maintenance of the trail. / dcb

