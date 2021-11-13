Leni urges supporters to help others discern what is factual news from fake

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Presidential aspirant and incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo has urged her supporters to help others discern what is factual news from fake ones.

Robredo made the statement on Saturday, November 13, 2021, during the oath-taking of “Lawyers for Leni” at a restaurant in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

Although she landed on the top two of a certain survey, Robredo said they still have a lot to work on saying that disinformation would have to be their greatest challenge.

“On the way [here], meron akong nakitang bagong survey na ang layo ng number 1 parang sobrang layo, we were expecting it. Pero at least number 2 tayo. Pero ito yun talagang sobrang layo ng number 2, pero its very good… kasi ako number 5 number 6, before I filed. Having said that, so nalampasan natin yung surveys,” she said.

Despite that, Robredo said she could not demand from anyone what she cannot do herself.

“So yung sipag dapat sa akin nagsimula pero wala akong problema. Wala akong problema kasi kahit anong ibigay sa akin, masipag ako,” she said.

“Ang pinakamahirap lang ngayon, siguro doon nalagay yung disinformation. Grabe yung propaganda. And I think the soaring numbers of the other candidate is based on that. So, there is a lot of work for us to do. We already know nagsimula ito sa trolls trolls lang, tapos yung putting up fake accounts, ngayon buying existing accounts na,” said Robredo who did not mention any names.

She said she cannot do it alone and all of them, referring to her volunteers, should work together.

Robredo also urged her supporters to refrain from engaging their opponents, saying that there won’t be any progress if they’ll do that.

“Marami pang kailangang gawin, pero the energy from people like you, gives us hope amid the limited political machinery,” she said. /rcg

