Carcueva tops pro division second stage of Cross Cebu 600

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jonel Carcueva is one step closer to bring home the inaugural pro division title of the Cross Cebu 600 after capturing the top spot in the second stage last Saturday, November 13, 2021.

The 27-year-old Carcueva of Minglanilla town, south Cebu now has a total time of 9 hours 25 minutes and 26.15 seconds after two stages.

Fellow Cebuano cyclist Jhunvie Pagnanawon remained at second place with a total time of 9:25.26.94 while Carcueva’s brother Junreck is at third with 9:25.52.35 accumulated time.

The pro division has already covered 376km distance, more than halfway of the 600km total distance.

Stage two last Saturday traversed Cebu’s western part from Bogo City down south to the municipality of Moalboal.

Fourth to 10th placers after stage two in the pro division were Elmer Navarro (9:26.00.79), Joland Olmilla (9:31.44.10), Jose Fernando Lutrania (9:33.25.22), Jerry Aquino Jr. (9:34.30.56), Ernst Louie Peralta (9:37:19.97), Rafael Amorganda (9:37:20.86), and John Vladenir Gabriel (9:49:01.60) respectively.

Meanwhile, Gerald Valdez ruled the elite category by capping off the two-stage race with 10:04:22.05 and bring home the P50,000 purse.

Zack Reyes settled for second with a total accumulated time of 10:04.22.68 while Kylle Taboada completed the top three with the time of 10:04.23.61.

Reyes walked away with P25,000 purse while Taboada bagged P10,000.

The rest of the elite division’s top 10 finishers were R-Jun Radana, Ramon Dela Cruz, Rushell Ipis, Gems Averia, Francis Hernando, Jhano Cañasa, and Jerson Domingo Jr.

The organizers of the race have not published the official results of the third and final stage of the pro division as of this writing.

RELATED STORIES

Carcueva rules pro division stage of Cross Cebu 600

For the love of cycling, Mier returns to competitive cycling in Cross Cebu 600

SEA Games gold medalist John Mier among contenders in pro division of Cross Cebu 600

Cebu cyclist Carcueva 100% ready for national trials

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy