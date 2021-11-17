CCPO recommends barring minors below 12 years old in malls

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As they see risk in letting minors below 12 years old enter malls, policemen here recommend barring unvaccinated youngsters from entering these establishments.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office, however, said that they are still waiting for the directives from the city’s Emergency Operations Center to implement such a move.

Parilla added that they will be having a meeting this week regarding this.

Parilla expressed concern over toddlers and babies being brought inside malls as they are highly susceptible to COVID-19 infection.

This is aside from the fact that they are not yet vaccinated and are not wearing facemasks, Parilla said.

“Atong makita man gud risgo kaayos mga bata usually mga toddler, dili mag sulob og face masks labi na mga baby pa dal-on sa mall. Gihangyo nato nga mga 11 years old below dili mugawas considering nga they are not yet part sa vaccination program,” Parilla said.

Parilla added that it would also be better if only minors who are fully vaccinated, or those 12 to 17 years old, are the only ones allowed to enter establishments.

In line with this, Parilla is asking the public, especially parents to not let their children visit public places like malls to avoid getting them infected with COVID-19.

Parilla added that once their recommendation to bar minors from malls will be approved, they will ask the legal counsel in the Police Regional Office (PRO-7) to deal with parents who will violate this recommended policy.

On November 16, 2021, President Rodrigo Duterte urged local government units to pass ordinances prohibiting kids 12 and below from public places.

Last October 25, 2021, Acting Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said that minors are allowed to go outdoors.

