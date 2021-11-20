CCPO deploys 20 cops to secure Labella’s wake

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 20 cops from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will be deployed to ensure security at the wake of the late mayor Edgardo Labella.

They will also be tasked to ensure crowd control as they anticipate the visit of Very Important Persons (VIPs) and the late mayor’s friends and supporters in the coming days, says Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, CCPO’s deputy director for operations.

Labella’s wake is now at the Crystal Palace of the Cosmopolitan Funeral Homes in Barangay Lahug and this will be open to the public until Tuesday, November 23.

The family of the late mayor has scheduled his burial on Saturday, November 27, but final arrangements remain unavailable as of this writing.

Parilla said there is a need to limit the crowd at the Crystal Palace. He said only around 100 persons may be allowed to enter the area at a time to ensure continued compliance with health protocols.

Four vigil guards will be deployed per eight hours shift or a total of 12 for the entire 24-hour shift.

Parilla said policemen will also be assigned for crowd control at the venue gates while mobile patrol personnel will be placed on standby outside.

A focal person is also assigned per shift to send them updates or raise concerns on the security arrangements at the wake.

On Friday night, Parilla and other police officers from CCPO paid their respects for the late mayor.

During their visit, Parilla said he also saw some of the late mayor’s friends and supporters but crowd control was not problem then.

“Daghan ang niadto but limited ra ang sa sud unya naay standby or waiting area sa gawas. Dako man sad kaayo ang area sa Cosmopolitan…Dako kayo nga wake area, naay specific nga lingkuranan nga pwede lingkuran. More or less siguro makasulod 100,” Parilla said.

(A lot of people where there but only few were allowed inside while the others were at the designated waiting area located outside. Cosmopolitan’s area is big. The wake area is wide and there are specific areas for guests to sit down. Around 100 people can be accommodate inside at a time.) / dcb

