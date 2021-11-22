Rama: Coterminous officials may be replaced

CEBU CITY, Philippines — New Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said that department heads and other officials whose positions were coterminous in nature might be replaced.

This after the term of Mayor Edgardo Labella has officially ended upon his death on November 19, 2021, followed by the succession of Rama upon his oath-taking on November 20, 2021, a day after.

Rama reiterated that he did not want to rock the boat, but they were already consulting with the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) on what to do with those coterminous officials, whose tenure had also ended with the mayor.

“I am cognizant of this coterminous situation. For now, I want us to be united for the wake of Mayor Edgardo Labella, but it is something I will have to eventually face,” said the mayor.

The new mayor’s office is already conducting an evaluation on these coterminous officials, although Rama did not reveal how many there were, to determine whether they would continue under his term in the remaining seven months.

Rama is also seeking the advice of the DILG on the matter so that he can be clarified on what he can and cannot do with regards to coterminous officials, although based on his understanding of the law, these officials’ terms have already technically ended.

“If coterminous then I will have to replace,” said the new mayor.

There are many officials in the city government, whose terms are determined to that of the sitting chief executive such as the City Administrator and most of the department heads.

Rama said he had to look into the appointment of these officials because he was not involved in their appointments during the time of Mayor Labella, and he could not claim trust and confidence over them.

He said that for positions that would entail trust and confidence he might be more comfortable on placing someone he would trust.

However, he warned individuals, who might attempt to influence him over who should he place or remove from a position because he knew how to manage the City Hall after many years serving as mayor and vice mayor in various terms.

He said he did not want to hear individuals telling him what to do in managing the City Hall.

“Ayaw ko tudlui unsa akong buhaton,” he said.

(Don’t teach me what to do.)

