Lapu police to investigate beach party gone wild

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) will investigate a beach resort in the city for possible violation of the health and safety protocols when it hosted a party on the night of the city’s fiesta.

On the night of the fiesta celebration of the Nuestra Señora de la Regla on Saturday, November 20, 2021, Facebook user Orlich Soliano, posted a video wherein people were seen having a beach party.

It can be seen in the video that those who participated in the beach party were not wearing face masks, and not observing social distancing.

The party was allegedly held at the Karancho Beach based on the post.

“With the Karancho nga issue, we’ll conduct an investigation ana niya. In fact ako na nang gipa-check,” Police Colonel Arnel Banzon, city director of LCPO, said.

Banzon added that they will also trace the person who posted the video on Facebook.

He also revealed that he already ordered his personnel to check and coordinate with the resort.

“Ako nang gikuan kung unsay tinood but it would take time. Because like for example, kining mga tawhana, and i-ano nako ang kadtong nag-post sa video,” he added.

The resort had earlier denied the allegation that they’ve violated any of the health and safety protocols.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, for his part, said that he would let the LCPO conduct an investigation on the incident. /rcg

