5K vendors ink support for Carbon Market modernization plans

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Over 5,000 vendors at the Carbon Public Market have signed a petition to express their support on the planned modernization of Cebu’s largest public market amid the opposition of some.

“The Carbon Market Modernization Project aims to develop the historic Carbon District into a cleaner, safer, and more vibrant historical and economic complex. The partners aim to uplift the quality of experience for all stakeholders – vendors, business owners, transport operators, and the public – and encourage the growth of tourism and local entrepreneurship,” reads part of the petition.

The petition was signed by vendors, karumateros, community stakeholders, and some Cebu City residents, who see the importance of improving the market’s facilities.

For over two years, members of the Cebu City Government and its private sector partner Cebu2World Development, Inc. (C2W) of Megawide Construction Corp. have been holding regular consultations with vendors and other stakeholders to listen to their suggestions and concerns and have these incorporated into the project’s design.

“These 5,000 signatures signify the strong support of Cebuanos for the improvement of Carbon to provide a better quality of life not only for the people whose livelihoods depend on it, like our vendors or karumateros, but also a cleaner, safer, and more efficient market for the public with the same affordable prices,” said Cristina Angan, C2W director.

The petition was circulated and signed after another group of vendors and city residents signed a November 5 a manifesto to elaborate their claims that the project’s implementation is detrimental especially to the around 20,000 families living within the Carbon district.

The vendors’ petition debunked issues raised in the manifesto including possible increases in rentals.

Megawide earlier assured vendors that rentals will remain the same and this can even be lowered to make it even more affordable. Any future adjustments will undergo approval by city council members.

C2W said also promised more revenues for vendors since the new and cleaner Carbon Market is expected to attract more customers especially those from Cebu’s affluent community who have ceased from visiting the market because of health and security concerns that resulted from its current state.

“Sa kasamtangan, dili kini makita sa Carbon tungod sa mga isyu sa seguridad, trapiko, parking, ug kalimpyo. Ang mas hapsay nga merkado makadani og mas daghan nga mamalitay, nga makahatag og mas maayong panginabuhian sa tanan,” said Sabina Utlang, representing the Cebu Vendors Credit Cooperative.

(We are not seeing this right now because of concerns on security, traffic and cleanliness. When the market becomes orderly, we are expecting more buyers to come and this will result to improved revenues for us.)

The vendors’ petition also belied fears of being displaced that was raised by those who are against the modernization project.

C2W has been repeatedly giving the assurance that no one will be displaced and that all registered vendors, whether stall owners or ambulant vendors, will be provided with a better, cleaner and improved vending space.

“Sa daghan nang katuigan, ang mga dalan ug eskinita sa Carbon Market nahimo nang katindahan sa mga vendor, nga nakasupak sa balaod nga ang maong mga dapit dili angay para sa pagpaninda. Apan sa maong proyekto, kaming mga market vendor makasinati na og desente nga katindahan nga dugay na namong gihandom,” said Maria Victoria Abellana, Vice Chairperson of the CVCCO Multipurpose Cooperative and Vice President of Unit 2 Carbon Market Stallholders.

(For years now, the streets surrounding Carbon market has been converted into a vending area which is contrary to law. With the project, vendors will already be provided with decent vending space.)

Also, the petition mentioned that the modernization project will benefit the Cebu City Government that is expected to earn up to P75 million annually from market operations revenue shares and taxes.

“Kusganon namong gisuportahan ang pagtukod sa Megawide sa modernong Carbon Market. Nanghinaot mi nga magsugod na kini puhon aron nga maka-benepisyo na mi sa mas dako nga halin ug mas luwas nga merkado alang sa mga vendor ug mamalitay,” said Celina Uraca, director of the Unit 2 Vendors Association and Cebu City Vendors Association (CCUVA).

(We are strongly supporting the construction of a modern Carbon Market by Megawide. We are hoping of its implementation as soon as possible so that we will already be benefit from improved sales and be in an area that is safe for both the vendors and the buyers.)

Angan said vendors cannot continue to occupy dilapidated stalls and a structure with muddy floors because this will discourage buyers from coming.

“Carbon deserves a future that is at par with Cebu’s reputation as a world-class city. Modernizing Carbon is a sign of respect for the role it has played in our region’s commerce, Cebu’s history, and its future,” she said.

