Just like any newlywed, Ellen Adarna still confused on what to call her mother-in-law

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Mom? Tita? Mom tita?

Ellen Adarna shares a very relatable newlywed problem on her Instagram account.

The 32-year-old actress posted a photo of her and her mother-in-law Remedios Ramsay as she penned a her birthday greeting.

Just like most newlywed couple, Ellen still doesn’t really know what to call her mother-in-law.

“Happy Birthday to my kind, beautiful, wonderful and ever reliable Mom… Tita… Mom Tita? Tita Mom? Mom? Hehehe i’m not used to it yet 😂 momomomomom ❤️❣️❤️..”

The actress, though, shared how lucky she is of having Remedios as her mother-in-law.

“I am so lucky to have you… because… takot na takot si derek sayo nyahahahaha 😂🤣 #mothersknowbest,” she continued.

Ellen and Derek started their relationship early this year and made a quick run to the aisle last November 11, 2021.

Can you also relate to this problem when you were still starting off as husband and wife?

/bmjo

