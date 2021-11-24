Kryz Uy-Young is pregnant with second child

CEBU, Philippines—The Skyfam has a new member.

Cebuana influencer Kryz Uy-Young shared in her recent vlog a secret she has been keeping for quite some time now.

Uy-Young revealed that she is indeed expecting a second child with celebrity Slater Young.

“Not much to say today except… OMG! You’ll know why when you see the video! I’m so so glad the secret is finally out. Now I can breathe!” she captioned her vlog.

The video was premiered on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 on her YouTube channel.

Uy-Young revealed she did not expected that she’s pregnant since they were not yet planning on having a second child.

“Guys, listen I did not expect. Wait. Oh my god.

Hold up oh my god guys. Im shook because Slater and I we aren’t really planning to have a second kid. Wait I can’t find the right words. I’m laughing because Slater and I actually had a conversation earlier today and I said I think im not pregnant because you know im getting all of these period cramps and period pains. Wait I can’t believe it, “ she said.

She also admitted having mixed reactions upon learning that she Is pregnant.

“I did not expect this result at all. Im very very very happy but at the same time like completely shocked and scared to be honest because its still pandemic like I would have two kids during the pandemic so I can’t really tell the difference. Like how easy it would’ve been easy otherwise but oh my goodness guys this is a completely different reaction to my first like pregnancy discovery,” Uy-Young said.

In the vlog, she reveled the news to Slater through a gift box containing the pregnancy kit results and a photo of her holding it.

The couple had their first child, Scottie, in 2020.

It was on October 4 of this year when she filmed the pregnancy reveal vlog. /rcg

