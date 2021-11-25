City of Naga dangles cash prizes for newly jabbed individuals 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The list of local governments in Cebu giving away cash prizes for individuals jabbed with COVID-19 vaccines continues to grow.

In order to beef up its COVID immunization coverage rate, the City of Naga here on Thursday, November 25, 2021, announced that they will be giving financial incentives for newly vaccinated individuals.

They will be raffling-off cash prizes in three rounds, with a grand draw slated this December in which winners have the chance to win up to P100,000 in cash.

Vaccination cards will serve as basis or entry in the raffle draw, portions of the city government’s advisory stated.

However, all employees of the city government will not be allowed to participate.

The first round of draw will be conducted from November 29 to December 1, coinciding the days of the National Vaccination Days.

Winners of this raffle draw will receive P10,000 for the 1st prize; P5,000 for the 2nd prize; and P3,000 for the 3rd prize. Consolation winners will also be granted with P1,000 each.

Another draw will also be conducted for those who were vaccinated between December 2 to December 30 in which 1st prize winner will be rewarded with P5,000; P3,000 for 2nd prize; and P2,000 for the 3rd prize.

Consolation winners can each get P500 of cash incentives.

For the grand draw, which will be held on December 31, residents in Naga City who got jabbed between February 2021 to December 2021 are eligible to participate.

1st prize winner can get P100,000, P50,000 for the 2nd prize; and P25,000 for the 3rd prize. Consolation winners will also get P3,000 each.

Naga City is a 5th-class component city located approximately 20 kilometers south of Cebu City.

Based on the report by the Visayas Vaccination Operations Center (VVOC), the city’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage rate for fully inoculated individuals, as of November 22, stands at 41.46 percent.

