Tapales-Teshigawara eliminator now in undercard of Donaire-Gaballo title tiff

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The world title eliminator bout between former WBO world bantamweight champion Marlon “Nightmare” Tapales and Hiroaki Teshigawara is officially added to the undercard of the world title showdown between Nonito Donaire and Reymart Gaballo on December 11, 2021, at the Dignity Health Sports Park, in Carson, California.

This was announced on Friday by Sanman Promotions, the boxing outfit that currently co-promotes Tapales who is already training in the United States.

Tapales and Teshigawara will clash in the undercard of Gaballo and Donaire for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) super bantamweight title eliminator.

Gaballo and Donaire, meanwhile, will fight for the latter’s World Boxing Council (WBC) world bantamweight title in the mainer.

Tapales and Teshigawara were supposed to fight on Sunday, November 27, 2021, (Nov. 28 Manila Time) in Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas, but was moved to December 11.

Tapales (34-3, 17 knockouts) is blazing the trail to redemption following his technical knockout loss to Japanese Ryosyke Iwasa in 2019 for the IBF interim world super bantamweight title.

Tapales is ranked No. 4 in the IBF super bantamweight division while Teshigawara (22-2-2, 15 KOs) is rated No. 3.

Tapales is currently training at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles, California under fellow Filipinos Ernel Fontanilla and Lucas Sugar.

Teshigawara is riding on a ten-game winning streak since 2017. /rcg

