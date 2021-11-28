NOAH ready for Nov. 29 start of National Vaccination Day

CEBU, Philippines—The New Normal Oasis for Adaptation and a Home (NOAH) Complex at the South Road Properties in Cebu City is a hundred percent ready for the mass vaccination or the three-day National Vaccination Day, which will start tomorrow, November 29 until December 1, 2021.

Joy Pesquera, NOAH manager, said on Sunday, November 28, 2021, that she had already met with her team and had finalized the preparations for the upcoming vaccination.

“Kami dinhi sa NOAH, one hundred percent mi kay this is already like everyday thing namo,” she said.

(We, here in NOAH, are one hundred percent because this already like an everyday thing for us.)

Pesquera said they would be expecting at least 1000 people on the first day.

“Ang atong target is if we can get 1000 kay grabi man ang gihatag sa DOH nga target for the entire city so the more the better for us,” said Pesquera.

(Our target is if we can get 1000 because the target given to us by the DOH for the entire city is so big so the more the better for us.)

Emergency facilities like ambulance and their medical response team will be placed in the area.

She said the city government had put up a total of 90 vaccination sites in the city for the three-day mass vaccination program.

“But for the entire operations sa city, in all the barangays naa man tay mga vaccination sites nga gipangbutang,” Pesquera said.

(But for the entire operations of the city, in all the barangays, we have placed vaccination sites there.)

“We have about 90 vaccination sites starting tomorrow kay there are barangays nga duha o tulo ang ilang vaccinations sites like the big barangays,” she added.

(We have 90 vaccination sites starting tomorrow because there are barangays where there are two or three vaccination sites like the big barangays.)

Pesquera also said that they would also be inoculating individuals for first, second dose vaccines and booster shots for those belonging to A1 and A3 priority groups.

A1 are those workers in the frontline health services while A3 are persons with comorbidities.

/dbs

