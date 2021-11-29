Kapatagan Buffalos gore Pagadian Explorers, continue win-streak 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Streaking Kapatagan Buffalo Braves fended off home team, Pagadian Explorers, 69-62, for its fourth straight win in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge, Monday at the City Gymnasium here.

Trailing by 13 late in the third frame, the Pagadian Explorers embarked on a comeback trail.

Explorers went on a huge 21-9 blast, getting contributions from six players, to inch to just a point, 58-59, with 3:13 remaining in the fourth period.

But the Kapatagan Buffalos had one last run in them to shrug off the comeback attempt of the Explorers.

Edrian Lao, Mark Daanoy, KD Ariar, and Joel Sollano dropped baskets on a 10-4 closing run to cap their three games in three days schedule perfect.

“Puso ang sandalan namin. Ayaw ng mga players magpatalo, tapos ‘yung mga veterans ko tinuturuan ‘yung mga rookie na relax lang,” said Kapatagan head coach Jaime Rivera.

(It is our hearts are what we leaned on. The players refuse to lose, and then our veterans taught the rookies to just relax.)

Daanoy led the Buffalos in scoring with 12 while Ariar finished with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Homegrown player Sollano got 10 points while the duo of Lao and Jonel Bonganciso tallied monster rebounding games with 13 and 15 to go with nine points apiece, respectively.

Kapatagan rose to solo first seed at 4-2 while handing Pagadian its third straight defeat that dropped them at 2-4 for the sixth spot.

Glenn Acaylar paced the Explorers with 12 points and five rebounds while Niño Ibañez wounding up with 10 points.

Their best scorer in Judel Fuentes was limited to just seven points on a woeful 3-of-14 shooting from the field.

Both squads will next face Roxas Vanguards at 4 pm. Pagadian will meet them on Wednesday, while Kapatagan will have them on Thursday.

The Scores:

Kapatagan 69 – Daanoy 12, Ariar 11, Sollano 10, Bonganciso 9, Lao 9, Puerto 4, Rodriguez 4, Saga 0, Igot 0, Bersabal 0, Torres 0.

Pagadian 62 – Acaylar 12, Ibañez 10, Caballero 9, Uri 9, Fuentes 7, Quimado 4, Baldeo 3, Diaz 2, Saludsod 2, Tolentino 2, Pepito 2, Mag-isa 0, Demapiles 0, Dechos 0.

Quarterscores: 18-15, 32-26, 50-39, 69-62.

/dbs

